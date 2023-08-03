Live Radio
Reds manager David Bell ejected in 3rd inning against Cubs

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 9:29 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was ejected in the bottom of the third inning Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs.

Bell was tossed by plate umpire Derek Thomas for jumping onto the field and arguing animately. Reds starter Luke Weaver had just issued his third straight walk, to Jeimer Candelario, forcing in a run and putting Chicago ahead 4-1.

Bell was booted for the sixth time this season and 26th time in his career.

