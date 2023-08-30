Live Radio
Red Sox OF Jarren Duran has season-ending big toe surgery

The Associated Press

August 30, 2023, 3:27 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duan had surgery on a tendon in his left big toe on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The team called the operation successful.

Duran, 26, was batting .295 with eight homers, 40 RBIs, 34 doubles and 24 stolen bases this season before going on the injured list Aug. 10. The Red Sox were in fourth place in the AL East, 14 1/2 games back, and 6 1/2 games back in the AL wild-card race entering Wednesday.

