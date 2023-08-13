Real Madrid defender Militão to undergo knee surgery after damaging ligament in league opener

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão will need to undergo surgery after injuring his left knee in the…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão will need to undergo surgery after injuring his left knee in the team’s Spanish league opener, the club said Sunday.

Madrid said Militão has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery in the coming days. The club did not specify how long it expects the defender to be sidelined, though such injuries usually require several months of recovery.

The 25-year-old Brazil defender got hurt early in the second half of Madrid’s 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. He went down in pain when his left knee appeared to twist awkwardly and had to be helped to walk off the field by two team doctors.

Madrid had already lost starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois because of a knee ligament injury last week. Newly signed midfielder Arda Güler also won’t be available for some time — reportedly several weeks — because of a knee problem that will also likely require surgery.

Madrid’s next game it at Almeria in the Spanish league on Saturday.

