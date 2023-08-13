Live Radio
Rangers activate All-Star catcher Jonah Heim from injured list

The Associated Press

August 13, 2023, 5:06 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim was activated from the injured list and was in the lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

Heim had missed 14 games with a left wrist tendon strain that he suffered while swinging a bat on June 26. The 28-year-old, who started 80 of the Rangers’ first 103 games, had been doing catching work and taking live at-bats the previous two days.

To make room, catcher Sam Huff was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

