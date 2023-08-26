Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs Saturday

Chicago Cubs (67-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:15…

Chicago Cubs (67-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Pirates: Colin Selby (1-0, 7.27 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Pittsburgh has a 58-71 record overall and a 32-34 record at home. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.51 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Chicago has a 67-61 record overall and a 32-31 record in road games. The Cubs have a 32-19 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski ranks third on the Pirates with 38 extra base hits (17 doubles and 21 home runs). Liover Peguero is 9-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.