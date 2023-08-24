Pirates start 4-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (66-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05…

Chicago Cubs (66-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0); Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Pittsburgh is 31-33 in home games and 57-70 overall. The Pirates are 28-51 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has gone 31-30 on the road and 66-60 overall. The Cubs have gone 32-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Cubs have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .267 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 26 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 12-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 61 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-35 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.55 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 6-4, .225 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.