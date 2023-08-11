Pirates host the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (60-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05…

Cincinnati Reds (60-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-3, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (6-11, 4.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -119, Pirates -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 52-63 overall and 28-30 in home games. The Pirates are 37-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 60-57 overall and 31-26 on the road. The Reds have a 42-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .260 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 24 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .268 for the Reds. Joey Votto is 11-for-34 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 2-8, .228 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Alex Young: day-to-day (back), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

