Phoenix hosts Seattle following Loyd’s 31-point outing

Seattle Storm (6-20, 4-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-19, 2-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Jewell Loyd scored 31 points in the Storm’s 76-65 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Mercury are 2-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 3-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Storm are 4-8 in Western Conference play. Seattle gives up 84.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 97-74 in the last matchup on June 25. Loyd led the Storm with 24 points, and Moriah Jefferson led the Mercury with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 20.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (mental health), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

