Phoenix faces Seattle on 10-game road skid

Phoenix Mercury (9-20, 2-12 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (8-21, 5-8 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Phoenix Mercury (9-20, 2-12 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (8-21, 5-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Storm -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will look to stop its 10-game road slide when the Mercury take on Seattle.

The Storm are 5-8 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.4 rebounds led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 8.1.

The Mercury are 2-12 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks sixth in the WNBA with 19.8 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.6.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Storm defeated the Mercury 97-91 in their last meeting on Aug. 6. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 32 points, and Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is averaging 24.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Brittney Griner is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Mercury. Taurasi is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

