Phillies look to sweep series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (65-61, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-57, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (65-61, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-57, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (7-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -133, Giants +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia has a 36-24 record at home and a 69-57 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

San Francisco has a 30-33 record on the road and a 65-61 record overall. The Giants rank 10th in the NL with 138 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Giants have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 27 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .298 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .258 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 15-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .289 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Giants: Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

