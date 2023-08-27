Phillies look to sweep 3-game series over the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (56-74, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-58, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (56-74, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Drew Rom (0-1, 14.73 ERA, 3.27 WHIP, four strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -203, Cardinals +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Philadelphia is 71-58 overall and 38-25 in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .434 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

St. Louis has a 56-74 record overall and a 28-37 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 42-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is second on the Phillies with 52 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs). Bryce Harper is 17-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 52 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs). Andrew Knizner is 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .297 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .219 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (back), Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (lower abdomen), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.