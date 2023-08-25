Phillies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (56-72, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-58, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (56-72, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -144, Cardinals +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 69-58 record overall and a 36-25 record at home. The Phillies have gone 43-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 56-72 overall and 28-35 on the road. The Cardinals are 36-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 12 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .297 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .285 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (lower abdomen), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

