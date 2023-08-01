PGA Tour offers last chance for 70 players to make postseason

PGA TOUR WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Greensboro, North Carolina. Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7,131. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.6 million. Winner’s…

PGA TOUR

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Greensboro, North Carolina.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7,131. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.6 million. Winner’s share: $1.36 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Tom Kim.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Lee Hodges won the 3M Open.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the regular season. The top 70 advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. … Shane Lowry (No. 76, Justin Thomas (No. 79) and Adam Scott (No. 81) are playing with hopes of cracking the top 70. Otherwise, their season is over. … Tom Kim won his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship last year. He is not defending so he can rest the ankle he injured at the British Open. … The field is strong for Greensboro, just not at the top. While there are no players from the top 10 in the world ranking, it has 14 of the top 50. … Every healthy player from No. 50 through No. 120 in the FedEx Cup standings is playing except for Hayden Buckley (No. 55) and Joseph Bramlett (No. 87). … Denny McCarthy, Chris Kirk and Taylor Moore are just inside the top 30 and are playing this week. The top 30 after two playoff events get to the Tour Championship. … Lee Hodges is the only player this year from outside the top 100 in the world who won a full FedEx Cup tournament. … Players who don’t finish in the top 70 will have the rest of the fall to make sure they stay in the top 125 for full status in 2024.

Next week: FedEx St. Jude Championship.

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

FREED GROUP WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: Irvine, Scotland.

Course: Dundonald Links. Yardage: 6,584. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ayaka Furue.

Race to CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier.

Last week: Celine Boutier won the Amundi Evian Championship.

Notes: The Women’s Scottish Open falls between the two European majors on the LPGA schedule. The Women’s British Open is next week at Walton Heath in England. … The tournament dates to 1986, became part of the Ladies European Tour in 2010 and has been co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour since 2017. … Boutier took over the Race to CME Globe by winning the Evian Championship last week. … The four players who have multiple wins on the LPGA Tour this year also won majors — Lilia Vu (Chevron Championship), Ruoning Yin (Women’s PGA), Allisen Corpuz (U.S. Women’s Open) and Boutier (Evian). … Nelly Korda has returned to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. … The last two winners of the Women’s Scottish Open were first-time LPGA winners, Ayaka Furue and Ryan O’Toole. … Ana Peláez Trivino of Spain is in the field. She leads the Race to Costa del Sol on the Ladies European Tour. Boutier moved up to No. 9 in the LET standings. … Rose Zhang has played in three majors since she turned pro in early June and has finished in the top 10 in all three of them. She is not in the Women’s Scottish Open field.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

LIV GOLF-GREENBRIER

Site: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Course: The Greenbrier Resort (Old White). Yardage: 7,186. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 1-6 p.m. (CW App); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (The CW Network).

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Talor Gooch.

Last tournament: Cameron Smith won LIV Golf-London.

Notes: This is the first of consecutive weeks in the LIV Golf League, followed by a five-week break. The circuit then returns a week before the Ryder Cup. … Talor Gooch leads the points list and has three wins this year. … LIV Golf players do not compete against PGA Tour and European tour players until the Masters in April. … Greenbrier used to host a PGA Tour event for nine years until 2019. … Joaquin Niemann was the last winner of the PGA Tour event at the Greenbrier. It was the first of two PGA Tour titles for the Chilean. … Kevin Na (2018) and Danny Lee (2015) also are previous winners at The Greenbrier. … Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer and Phil Mickelson are among 10 players who have yet to register a top 10 this year. James Piot, the former U.S. Amateur champion, has yet to finish in the top 30 playing against 48-man fields. … The British Open was the only major that did not have a LIV Golf player in the top 10 this year.

Next week: LIV Golf-Bedminster.

KORN FERRY TOUR

UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Farmington, Utah.

Course: Oakridge CC. Yardage: 7,045. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Andrew Kozan.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last week: Trace Crowe won the NV5 Invitational.

Next week: Pinnacle Bank Championship.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Brian Harman won the British Open and Akshay Bhatia won the Barracuda Championship.

Next tournament: ISPS Handa International on Aug. 17-21.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Alex Cejka won the Senior British Open.

Next week: Boeing Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: French Lick Charity Classic, The Pete Dye Course at French Lick, French Lick, Indiana. Previous winner: Xiaowen Yin. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

PGA of America: Junior PGA Championships, Hot Springs CC, Hot Springs, Arkansas. Defending champions: Max Herendeen and Kaitlyn Schroeder. Online: https://www.pga.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Yokohama Minato Championship, Yokohama CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Mandiri Indonesia Open, Pondok Indah GC, South Jakarta, Indonesia. Previous winner: Gaganjeet Bhullar. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: British Challenge, St. Mellion Estate, Cornwall, England. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour Canada: Windsor Championship, Ambassador GC, Windsor, Ontario. Defending champion: Dawson Armstrong. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada

Japan LPGA: Hokkaido Meiji Cup, Sapporo International CC (Shimamatsu), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Min-Young Lee. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Legends Tour: The JCB Championship, JCB Golf & CC, Uttoxeter, England. Defending champion: Alex Cejka. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

