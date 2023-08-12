Padres play the Diamondbacks after Bogaerts’ 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (56-60, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-59, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (56-60, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-59, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Rich Hill (7-11, 5.16 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -150, Padres +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Xander Bogaerts’ four-hit game on Friday.

Arizona has a 28-31 record at home and a 57-59 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 42-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 56-60 overall and 26-32 on the road. The Padres have a 29-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Padres are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 59 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ha-Seong Kim has 17 doubles and 15 home runs for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .196 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Padres: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

