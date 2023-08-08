Outman leads Dodgers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (8-6, 4.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-5, 7.11 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -155, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after James Outman had four hits on Monday in a 13-7 win over the Padres.

Arizona is 28-28 in home games and 57-56 overall. The Diamondbacks are 21-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 31-26 in road games and 65-46 overall. The Dodgers are 28-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 69 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 home runs, 52 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .342 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .287 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (quadricep), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

