Orlando City uses second-half surge to beat Fire 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Orlando City scored three times in the second half, rallying for a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday night as the league returned to action after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play.

Chicago (8-8-8) used Mauricio Pineda’s first goal of the season to grab a 1-0 lead two minutes into the second half. Miguel Navarro assisted on the fourth-year defender’s sixth career netter.

Wilder Cartagena scored the equalizer for Orlando City (11-6-7) three minutes later when took a pass from Facundo Torres and found the net for the first time this season.

Iván Angulo gave Orlando City the lead in the 54th minute, scoring his fourth of the campaign. César Araújo had an assist.

Torres added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 68th minute. He has eight goals and four assists this season.

Spencer Richey finished with two saves in his fourth start for Chicago. Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando City.

Chicago entered play on a three-match win streak — all by shutouts. The Fire last won four in a row in 2017.

Orlando City improves to 7-2-5 in its last 14 matches and 4-0-1 in the last five meetings with the Fire.

Orlando City returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday. Chicago travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

