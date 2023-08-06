Live Radio
Home » Sports » Nosková advances to final…

Nosková advances to final of rain-hit Prague Open but won’t know her opponent until Monday

The Associated Press

August 6, 2023, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — Fourth-seeded Linda Nosková eased past Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-1, 6-1 Sunday to advance to the final of the rain-hit Prague Open.

The 18-year-old Czech reached her second career final after Adelaide earlier this year.

On Monday, Nosková will face either Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino or Jaqueline Cristian of Romania. Their semifinal was interrupted three times Sunday by rain before it was suspended at 15-15 in the eighth game of the third set with Hibino leading 6-4, 6-7 (2), 5-2.

Rain washed out the entire Saturday schedule.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up