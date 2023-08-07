Nigeria 0, England 0

|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks — Nigeria, Desire Oparanozie, NG; Michelle Alozie, NG; Rasheedat Ajibade, G; Christy Ucheibe, G. England, Bethany England, G; Rachel Daly, G; Alex Greenwood, G; Chloe Kelly, G.
Goalies_Nigeria, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi, Yewande Balogun; England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_James, England, 87th.
Referee_Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana. Assistant Referees_Shirley Susana Perello Lopez, Sandra Ramirez, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Emikar Calderas.
