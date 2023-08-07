Nigeria 0, England 0

Nigeria 0 0 0 — 0 England 0 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_None. First Overtime_None. Second Overtime_None. Penalty kicks — Nigeria, Desire Oparanozie, NG; Michelle Alozie, NG; Rasheedat Ajibade, G; Christy Ucheibe, G. England, Bethany England, G; Rachel Daly, G; Alex Greenwood, G; Chloe Kelly, G. Goalies_Nigeria, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi, Yewande Balogun; England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck. Yellow Cards_None. Red Cards_James, England, 87th. Referee_Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana. Assistant Referees_Shirley Susana Perello Lopez, Sandra Ramirez, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Emikar Calderas. ___ Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.