Nigeria 0, England 0

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 6:43 AM

Nigeria 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Nigeria, Desire Oparanozie, NG; Michelle Alozie, NG; Rasheedat Ajibade, G; Christy Ucheibe, G. England, Bethany England, G; Rachel Daly, G; Alex Greenwood, G; Chloe Kelly, G.

Goalies_Nigeria, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi, Yewande Balogun; England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_James, England, 87th.

Referee_Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana. Assistant Referees_Shirley Susana Perello Lopez, Sandra Ramirez, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Emikar Calderas.

