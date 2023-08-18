New York visits Phoenix after Cunningham’s 25-point game

New York Liberty (24-6, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-21, 2-13 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

New York Liberty (24-6, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-21, 2-13 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces the New York Liberty after Sophie Cunningham scored 25 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 81-71 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury have gone 8-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 19.8 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.6.

The Liberty have gone 12-3 away from home. New York is third in the Eastern Conference with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 5 the Liberty won 99-95 led by 43 points from Breanna Stewart, while Diana Taurasi scored 23 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taurasi is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Mercury. Megan Gustafson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 80.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 89.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

