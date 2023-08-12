New York takes on Indiana, looks for 7th straight road win

New York Liberty (22-6, 12-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-22, 4-11 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (22-6, 12-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (8-22, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Liberty play Indiana.

The Fever are 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.2.

The Liberty are 12-3 against Eastern Conference teams. New York leads the WNBA with 24.1 assists per game led by Courtney Vandersloot averaging 7.9.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 101-83 on July 23, with Betnijah Laney scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is scoring 14.8 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

