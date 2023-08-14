New York plays Las Vegas, aims for 25th victory of season

New York Liberty (24-6, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-3, 15-1 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

New York Liberty (24-6, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will look for its 25th win of the season when the Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces have gone 15-0 at home. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 80.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Liberty have gone 12-2 away from home. New York scores 88.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Liberty defeated the Aces 99-61 in their last matchup on Aug. 6. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 31 points, and Jackie Young led the Aces with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 15.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 21.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Ionescu is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 89.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

