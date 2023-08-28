New York faces Las Vegas after Stewart’s 38-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (30-5, 15-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (27-7, 14-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (30-5, 15-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (27-7, 14-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -1.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Las Vegas Aces after Breanna Stewart scored 38 points in the New York Liberty’s 111-76 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty have gone 12-4 in home games. New York is the league leader averaging 11.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

The Aces are 14-4 on the road. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.9 rebounds per game. A’ja Wilson leads the Aces with 9.5.

The teams square off for the fifth time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 18 the Aces won 88-75 led by 22 points from Chelsea Gray, while Ionescu scored 22 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 18.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Gray is averaging 15 points and 7.2 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

