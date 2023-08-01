Netherlands 7, Vietnam 0

Netherlands 5 2 — 7 Vietnam 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Netherlands, Martens, (Janssen), 8th minute; 2, Netherlands, Snoeijs,…

Netherlands 5 2 — 7 Vietnam 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Netherlands, Martens, (Janssen), 8th minute; 2, Netherlands, Snoeijs, (Van de Donk), 11th; 3, Netherlands, Brugts, (Martens), 18th; 4, Netherlands, Roord, (Janssen), 23rd; 5, Netherlands, Van de Donk, 45th.

Second Half_6, Netherlands, Brugts, 57th; 7, Netherlands, Roord, (Van der Gragt), 83rd.

Goalies_Netherlands, Daphne Van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar; Vietnam, Thi Kim Thanh Tran, Dao Thị Kieu Oanh, Thi Hang Khong.

Yellow Cards_Thi Van, Vietnam, 83rd.

Referee_Ivana Martincic. Assistant Referees_Sanja Rodak Karsic, Karolin Kaivoja, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Iuliana Elena Demetrescu.

A_8,215.

