Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

The Associated Press

August 6, 2023, 12:06 AM

South Africa 0 0 0
Netherlands 1 1 2

First Half_1, Netherlands, Roord, 9th minute.

Second Half_2, Netherlands, Beerensteyn, (Martens), 68th.

Goalies_South Africa, Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Kebotseng Moletsane; Netherlands, Daphne Van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar.

Yellow Cards_Van de Donk, Netherlands, 67th.

Referee_Yoshimi Yamashita. Assistant Referees_Makoto Bozono, Naomi Teshirogi, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Hyeon Jeong Oh.

A_40,233.

___

Sports
