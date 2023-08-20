NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Results

Sunday At Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y. Lap length: 2.45 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) William Byron,…

Sunday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90 laps, 59 points.

2. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90, 52.

3. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 90, 43.

4. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90, 45.

5. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 90, 47.

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 90, 31.

7. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 90, 30.

8. (8) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 90, 30.

9. (23) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90, 28.

10. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 90, 27.

11. (25) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 90, 26.

12. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 90, 30.

13. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 90, 24.

14. (9) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 90, 28.

15. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90, 22.

16. (17) Austin Cindric, Ford, 90, 21.

17. (30) Ryan Preece, Ford, 90, 20.

18. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 90, 19.

19. (21) Mike Rockenfeller, Chevrolet, 90, 18.

20. (10) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 90, 17.

21. (33) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90, 16.

22. (14) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 90, 15.

23. (18) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90, 14.

24. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 90, 13.

25. (29) Andy Lally, Ford, 90, 12.

26. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90, 23.

27. (35) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 90, 0.

28. (34) Cole Custer, Ford, 90, 0.

29. (31) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 90, 8.

30. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90, 7.

31. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 90, 7.

32. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 89, 9.

33. (32) Harrison Burton, Ford, 89, 4.

34. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 89, 3.

35. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 83, 2.

36. (3) Michael McDowell, Ford, electrical, 74, 11.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.418 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 58 minutes, 44 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.632 seconds.

Caution Flags: 1 for 4 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-3; M.McDowell 4-20; W.Byron 21; A.Allmendinger 22-23; W.Byron 24-55; K.Busch 56-57; W.Byron 58-90

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 3 times for 66 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 17 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 2 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: W.Byron, 4; M.Truex, 3; K.Busch, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Larson, 2; C.Buescher, 2; C.Bell, 1; R.Chastain, 1; R.Blaney, 1; T.Reddick, 1; J.Logano, 1; M.McDowell, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 830; 2. D.Hamlin, 770; 3. W.Byron, 726; 4. C.Bell, 709; 5. K.Larson, 698; 6. K.Harvick, 677; 7. R.Chastain, 676; 8. B.Keselowski, 675; 9. R.Blaney, 666; 10. C.Buescher, 665; 11. K.Busch, 660; 12. T.Reddick, 653; 13. J.Logano, 639; 14. B.Wallace, 560; 15. M.McDowell, 542; 16. R.Stenhouse, 542.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

