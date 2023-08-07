NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results

Sunday At Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Chris Buescher, Ford,…

Sunday

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200 laps, 41 points.

2. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 55.

3. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 37.

4. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 48.

5. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

6. (14) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 200, 45.

7. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

8. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 29.

9. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200, 28.

10. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

11. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 34.

12. (20) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 27.

13. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 24.

14. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 27.

15. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

16. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200, 21.

17. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, 200, 20.

18. (11) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200, 35.

19. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 16.

22. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, 199, 15.

23. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 199, 13.

25. (33) Cole Custer, Ford, 199, 0.

26. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

27. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 199, 0.

28. (30) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

29. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 197, 8.

30. (16) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 197, 7.

31. (21) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 197, 6.

32. (37) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

33. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, garage, 134, 14.

34. (35) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 0.

35. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, dvp, 46, 2.

36. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 34, 1.

37. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 14, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.161 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 2 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.152 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 26 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0; R.Chastain 1-16; M.Truex 17-46; T.Gibbs 47; A.Bowman 48-63; C.Bell 64; A.Bowman 65; D.Hamlin 66; J.Bilicki 67; A.Bowman 68-69; T.Reddick 70-76; M.Truex 77-82; B.Wallace 83-99; M.Truex 100-103; B.Wallace 104-107; D.Suárez 108-119; M.Truex 120-122; C.Buescher 123-156; M.Truex 157-159; R.Blaney 160; B.Keselowski 161-175; K.Larson 176-177; T.Dillon 178-179; A.Dillon 180-181; C.Buescher 182-187; M.Truex 188; C.Buescher 189-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Buescher, 3 times for 52 laps; M.Truex, 6 times for 47 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 21 laps; A.Bowman, 3 times for 19 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 16 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 15 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 12 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 7 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 2 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Bilicki, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 4; M.Truex, 3; K.Busch, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Larson, 2; C.Buescher, 2; C.Bell, 1; R.Chastain, 1; R.Blaney, 1; J.Logano, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 799; 2. D.Hamlin, 742; 3. W.Byron, 703; 4. C.Bell, 677; 5. K.Harvick, 663; 6. K.Larson, 662; 7. R.Chastain, 656; 8. B.Keselowski, 651; 9. K.Busch, 649; 10. R.Blaney, 642; 11. C.Buescher, 639; 12. J.Logano, 636; 13. T.Reddick, 609; 14. B.Wallace, 541; 15. R.Stenhouse, 530; 16. T.Gibbs, 486.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.