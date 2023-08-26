NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) Chris Buescher,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 163 laps, 40 points.

2. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 163, 45.

3. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 163, 34.

4. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 163, 37.

5. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 163, 39.

6. (31) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 163, 38.

7. (18) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 163, 39.

8. (27) William Byron, Chevrolet, 163, 35.

9. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 163, 36.

10. (37) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 163, 27.

11. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 163, 26.

12. (4) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 163, 30.

13. (39) Michael McDowell, Ford, 163, 24.

14. (26) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

15. (36) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

16. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 163, 30.

17. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 163, 22.

18. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 163, 19.

19. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 163, 0.

20. (22) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 163, 26.

21. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 163, 16.

22. (29) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

23. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 163, 14.

24. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 163, 23.

25. (20) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 163, 17.

26. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 162, 14.

27. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 161, 10.

28. (3) Harrison Burton, Ford, 160, 9.

29. (17) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 160, 8.

30. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 156, 9.

31. (9) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 155, 6.

32. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, overheating, 131, 5.

33. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 102, 7.

34. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 96, 3.

35. (5) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 94, 9.

36. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 94, 1.

37. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 94, 5.

38. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 94, 0.

39. (34) Brennan Poole, Ford, accident, 93, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 156.357 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 34 minutes, 22 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .098 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 17 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0-22; D.Hamlin 23-34; M.Truex 35-37; J.Logano 38-46; A.Allmendinger 47-49; C.Elliott 50-51; A.Allmendinger 52-54; R.Chastain 55-57; A.Allmendinger 58-59; R.Chastain 60-75; R.Blaney 76-79; R.Stenhouse 80; A.Almirola 81-83; H.Burton 84-87; D.Suárez 88; H.Burton 89; K.Busch 90-94; B.Keselowski 95-100; W.Byron 101; M.Truex 102; C.Briscoe 103-147; K.Harvick 148-161; C.Buescher 162-163

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 2 times for 67 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 19 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 14 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 12 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 8 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 6 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 5 laps; H.Burton, 2 times for 5 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 4 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 4 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Suárez, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 5; M.Truex, 3; K.Busch, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Larson, 2; C.Buescher, 2; C.Bell, 1; R.Chastain, 1; R.Blaney, 1; T.Reddick, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 861; 2. D.Hamlin, 822; 3. W.Byron, 785; 4. C.Bell, 752; 5. K.Larson, 721; 6. B.Keselowski, 697; 7. C.Buescher, 695; 8. R.Chastain, 695; 9. R.Blaney, 694; 10. K.Harvick, 693; 11. K.Busch, 688; 12. T.Reddick, 683; 13. J.Logano, 666; 14. B.Wallace, 590; 15. R.Stenhouse, 566; 16. T.Gibbs, 558.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

