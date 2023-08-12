NASCAR Craftsman Truck TSport 200 Results

Friday At Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Indianapolis. Lap length: 0.69 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Ty Majeski,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

At Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Indianapolis.

Lap length: 0.69 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 200 laps, 60 points.

2. (1) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 200, 50.

3. (12) Layne Riggs, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

4. (5) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 44.

5. (8) Zane Smith, Ford, 200, 37.

6. (10) William Sawalich, Toyota, 200, 36.

7. (4) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

8. (3) Corey Heim, Toyota, 200, 47.

9. (13) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 28.

10. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (9) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

12. (6) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 200, 37.

13. (7) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

14. (22) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (19) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 200, 27.

16. (21) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 21.

17. (20) Jake Drew, Toyota, 200, 20.

18. (23) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (28) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (34) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 199, 17.

21. (26) Logan Bearden, Ford, 199, 16.

22. (15) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (17) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (36) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 198, 13.

25. (32) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 197, 12.

26. (30) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 197, 11.

27. (18) Conner Jones, Ford, 196, 10.

28. (29) Landen Lewis, Ford, 196, 9.

29. (33) Chris Hacker, Toyota, 195, 8.

30. (14) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 183, 7.

31. (25) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 140, 6.

32. (11) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 130, 5.

33. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, accident, 128, 4.

34. (35) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, electrical, 127, 3.

35. (16) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, suspension, 79, 2.

36. (27) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, accident, 14, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.068 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 49 minutes, 39 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.422 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Eckes 0-3; T.Majeski 4-21; C.Heim 22-39; T.Majeski 40-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Majeski, 2 times for 179 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 18 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: C.Hocevar, 3; C.Heim, 2; C.Eckes, 2; Z.Smith, 2; G.Enfinger, 2; T.Majeski, 1; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 2077; 2. T.Majeski, 2074; 3. C.Eckes, 2069; 4. C.Hocevar, 2065; 5. Z.Smith, 2059; 6. G.Enfinger, 2054; 7. B.Rhodes, 2034; 8. N.Sanchez, 2032; 9. M.Crafton, 2030; 10. M.DiBenedetto, 2029; 11. S.Friesen, 417; 12. T.Gray, 410; 13. C.Purdy, 396; 14. J.Garcia, 387; 15. T.Ankrum, 365; 16. T.Gray, 313.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.