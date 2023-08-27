NASCAR Craftsman Truck Clean Harbors 175 Results

Sunday At Milwaukee Mile West Allis, Wis. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

At Milwaukee Mile

West Allis, Wis.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 175 laps, 60 points.

2. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 175, 47.

3. (6) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 175, 48.

4. (8) Corey Heim, Toyota, 175, 49.

5. (22) Matt Crafton, Ford, 175, 35.

6. (7) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 175, 33.

7. (13) Ty Majeski, Ford, 175, 34.

8. (25) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 175, 0.

9. (9) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 175, 28.

10. (14) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 175, 27.

11. (11) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 175, 28.

12. (18) Zane Smith, Ford, 175, 26.

13. (4) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 175, 32.

14. (15) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 175, 23.

15. (19) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 175, 22.

16. (10) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 175, 22.

17. (24) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 175, 20.

18. (28) Conner Jones, Ford, 175, 19.

19. (29) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 175, 18.

20. (16) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 175, 17.

21. (20) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 175, 16.

22. (17) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 175, 15.

23. (27) Sean Hingorani, Toyota, 175, 14.

24. (2) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 175, 27.

25. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 175, 12.

26. (12) William Sawalich, Toyota, 175, 21.

27. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 173, 10.

28. (5) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 173, 9.

29. (32) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 173, 8.

30. (21) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 172, 7.

31. (33) Derek Lemke, Ford, 172, 6.

32. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 172, 5.

33. (35) Josh Reaume, Ford, 171, 4.

34. (36) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, accident, 63, 3.

35. (34) Brad Perez, Toyota, accident, 62, 0.

36. (31) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, accident, 9, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 85.684 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 4 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.533 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: G.Enfinger 0-59; C.Heim 60-94; G.Enfinger 95-113; C.Eckes 114-118; C.Hocevar 119-158; G.Enfinger 159-175

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): G.Enfinger, 3 times for 95 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 40 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 35 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: C.Hocevar, 3; C.Heim, 2; C.Eckes, 2; Z.Smith, 2; G.Enfinger, 2; T.Majeski, 1; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 2077; 2. T.Majeski, 2074; 3. C.Eckes, 2069; 4. C.Hocevar, 2065; 5. Z.Smith, 2059; 6. G.Enfinger, 2054; 7. B.Rhodes, 2034; 8. N.Sanchez, 2032; 9. M.Crafton, 2030; 10. M.DiBenedetto, 2029; 11. S.Friesen, 417; 12. T.Gray, 410; 13. C.Purdy, 396; 14. J.Garcia, 387; 15. T.Ankrum, 365; 16. T.Gray, 313.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.