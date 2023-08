CLEVELAND (AP) — MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 games for fist fight during game.

CLEVELAND (AP) — MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 games for fist fight during game.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.