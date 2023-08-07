Minnesota visits Chicago following Mabrey’s 32-point game

Minnesota Lynx (13-15, 8-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (13-15, 8-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Marina Mabrey scored 32 points in the Chicago Sky’s 104-96 victory against the Dallas Wings.

The Sky have gone 5-9 in home games. Chicago ranks sixth in the WNBA giving up 83.4 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Lynx are 7-6 in road games. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Napheesa Collier averaging 11.4.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Sky defeated the Lynx 77-66 in their last meeting on May 20. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 20 points, and Collier led the Lynx with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is scoring 9.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Collier is averaging 21.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Diamond Miller is averaging 13.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Lynx: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Lynx: Dorka Juhasz: out (hamstring), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

