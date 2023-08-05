Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-52, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-52, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-0); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -252, Pirates +205; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Milwaukee is 30-25 at home and 59-52 overall. The Brewers have a 23-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh is 23-32 on the road and 49-60 overall. The Pirates have a 38-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 16 home runs, 52 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .293 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 14-for-44 with six doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 51 RBI for the Pirates. Liover Peguero is 7-for-29 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.