Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 4 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (60-52, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (5-11, 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -203, Pirates +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 31-25 record in home games and a 60-52 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 4.05 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 49-61 record overall and a 23-33 record on the road. The Pirates have a 31-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 16 home runs, 53 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .290 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12-for-44 with six doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Pirates. Liover Peguero is 8-for-30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.