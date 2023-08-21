Mets visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (58-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-43, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday,…

New York Mets (58-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-43, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.45 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -203, Mets +168; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Atlanta is 80-43 overall and 42-21 in home games. The Braves have the top team on-base percentage in the NL at .345.

New York is 58-67 overall and 27-39 in road games. The Mets have gone 40-18 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 29 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 54 extra base hits (13 doubles, two triples and 39 home runs). DJ Stewart is 6-for-28 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .285 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 49 runs

Mets: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (foot), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.