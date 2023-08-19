Mets try to keep win streak alive against the Cardinals

New York Mets (57-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-69, fifth in the NL Central) St.…

New York Mets (57-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-69, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (9-6, 3.30 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.27 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -113, Cardinals -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 54-69 record overall and a 27-36 record at home. The Cardinals have gone 10-23 in games decided by one run.

New York is 57-66 overall and 26-38 in road games. The Mets are 39-18 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill is 7-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 51 extra base hits (12 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs). Brandon Nimmo is 17-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .243 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (lower abdomen), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.