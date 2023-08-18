Mets play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

New York Mets (56-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-68, fifth in the NL Central) St.…

New York Mets (56-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-68, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-0); Cardinals: Zack Thompson (2-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -149, Mets +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 27-35 record in home games and a 54-68 record overall. The Cardinals are 35-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 56-66 record overall and a 25-38 record on the road. The Mets have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.54.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with 25 home runs while slugging .507. Tommy Edman is 11-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 12 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 91 RBI for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 4-for-23 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 5-5, .228 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (lower abdomen), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

