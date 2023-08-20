Mets play the Cardinals after Lindor’s 4-hit game

New York Mets (58-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-70, fifth in the NL Central) St.…

New York Mets (58-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-70, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.40 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (4-0, 4.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -147, Mets +125; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Francisco Lindor had four hits on Saturday in a 13-2 win over the Cardinals.

St. Louis is 54-70 overall and 27-37 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .257, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

New York has gone 27-38 in road games and 58-66 overall. The Mets are 25-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Mets are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with 26 home runs while slugging .511. Tommy Edman is 12-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 38 home runs while slugging .532. Brandon Nimmo is 16-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (lower abdomen), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.