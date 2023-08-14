Mets host the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (53-65, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (53-65, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (2-1, 8.75 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.42 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to open a three-game series.

New York has a 53-65 record overall and a 29-27 record at home. The Mets have gone 30-56 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Pittsburgh is 53-65 overall and 24-33 in road games. The Pirates have gone 37-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .259 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 11-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 23 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .215 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.44 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.