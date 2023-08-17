Mets bring road skid into matchup with the Cardinals

New York Mets (55-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-67, fifth in the NL Central) St.…

New York Mets (55-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-67, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-7, 8.77 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -121, Cardinals +102; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break a seven-game road slide.

St. Louis has a 27-34 record in home games and a 54-67 record overall. The Cardinals have a 26-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

New York has a 24-38 record on the road and a 55-66 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.56 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 19 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has a .264 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 19 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (lower abdomen), Tommy Edman: day-to-day (calf), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hip), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Mark Vientos: day-to-day (wrist), Josh Walker: 15-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

