Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2

Chicago Cubs (58-55, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (51-61, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (6-6, 5.36 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.60 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -138, Mets +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

New York has gone 27-23 in home games and 51-61 overall. The Mets have a 35-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 26-27 on the road and 58-55 overall. The Cubs have a 47-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 33 home runs while slugging .521. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .332 for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 13-for-33 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.