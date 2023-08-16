Mets and Pirates meet with series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (54-66, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (54-66, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (6-12, 4.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (6-6, 5.64 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -124, Pirates +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

New York has a 54-66 record overall and a 30-28 record at home. The Mets have a 24-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 54-66 record overall and a 25-34 record in road games. The Pirates are 28-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 19 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 49 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 7-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 21 home runs while slugging .453. Bryan Reynolds is 11-for-39 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Mark Vientos: day-to-day (wrist), Josh Walker: 15-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Joshua Palacios: day-to-day (illness), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.