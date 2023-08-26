McCowan leads Dallas against Phoenix after 23-point performance

Dallas Wings (18-16, 9-9 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-24, 2-14 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (18-16, 9-9 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-24, 2-14 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Phoenix Mercury after Teaira McCowan scored 23 points in the Wings’ 90-81 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury are 2-14 in conference play. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 19.3 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.4.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference play is 9-9. Dallas scores 86.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings defeated the Mercury 77-62 in their last matchup on June 28. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 23 points, and Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griner is shooting 57.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ogunbowale is averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 88.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.