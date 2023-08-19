Mbeumo scores twice as Brentford beats 10-man Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford beat 10-man Fulham 3-0 away in a west London derby in…

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford beat 10-man Fulham 3-0 away in a west London derby in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Yoane Wissa also played a key role, putting Brentford ahead shortly before the halftime break after a defensive mistake by Fulham and then earning a penalty that also saw Tim Ream sent off for a second booking.

Mbeumo converted from the spot for the second week in a row after his composed effort rooted goalkeeper Bernd Leno to the spot as the ball went in via the left post.

Fulham searched for a way back during nine minutes of added time through cameos from Willian and new signing Adama Traore but instead it was Brentford that padded the scoreline as Kristoffer Ajer’s well-timed cross found Mbeumo for another goal.

It was Brentford’s first win of the season after opening with a 2-2 home draw against Tottenham last weekend, when Fulham won at Everton.

