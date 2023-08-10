MATCHDAY: Man City starts Premier League title defense as Spanish and French seasons also begin

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday: ENGLAND The Premier League begins with champion Manchester City playing…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

ENGLAND

The Premier League begins with champion Manchester City playing away at Burnley, which won the second-tier Championship last season. Burnley is coached by Vincent Kompany, who is one of City’s greatest players and has a statue outside the club’s stadium in Manhcester. City is coming off a treble-winning season when it collected the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies. City could hand a debut to Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol, who joined from Leipzig last week.

SPAIN

Sevilla hosts Valencia on the opening night of the Spanish league. While Sevilla is hoping to build on last season when it won a record-extending seventh Europa League title, Valencia is facing another difficult year after Edinson Cavani, Yunus Musah and Justin Kluivert left the club. Earlier, Almeria hosts Rayo Vallecano in the inaugural match of the new season. Rayo is managed by former Almeria coach Francisco Rodríguez, who replaced the successful Andoni Iraola after he took over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

FRANCE

The French league starts with Nice hosting Lille.

GERMANY

The German Cup kicks off the new season with four first-round matches, including top-division Borussia Moenchengladbach visting fifth-tier TUS Bersenbrueck. Relegated Schalke takes on fellow second-division team Eintracht Braunschweig.

