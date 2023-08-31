MATCHDAY: Luton makes home debut vs. West Ham. Lukaku could make Roma debut vs. Milan

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday: ENGLAND Luton will host a Premier League match for the…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

ENGLAND

Luton will host a Premier League match for the first time when West Ham visits to kick off the fourth round of games. Luton is in its first season in the top flight since 1991-92 — the last year before the English game was transformed by the introduction of the Premier League. The opening game at Kenilworth Road was supposed to be against Burnley two weeks ago but it was postponed because more work needed to be done to get the stadium ready. Luton has lost both of its games so far and those were against Brighton and Chelsea — teams that West Ham has just beaten in successive weekends. West Ham has seven points from a possible nine.

ITALY

Romelu Lukaku could make his Roma debut when the Giallorossi host AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico a day after his season-long loan deal from Chelsea was completed. Having missed preseason training, Lukaku could be an option off the bench. Fellow Roma forward Paulo Dybala is unavailable due to a thigh injury. While Roma has just one point from its opening two matches, Milan has recorded two victories with newly signed American standout Cristian Pulisic leading the way. Hellas Verona, which is also one of the four teams with a perfect start, visits Sassuolo. Verona escaped relegation following a playoff last season.

SPAIN

Rafa Benítez seeks his first win in his fourth game in charge of Celta Vigo when it visits Almeria. Last weekend, Celta held Real Madrid in check until Jude Bellingham found a late winner. Also on Friday, Villarreal visits Cadiz hoping it can reproduce the attacking performance, while improving its defense, from its 4-3 loss to Barcelona.

GERMANY

Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug could make his Borussia Dortmund debut against Bundesliga newcomer Heidenheim. Dortmund sealed Füllkrug’s transfer from Werder Bremen late Thursday in a bid to invigorate its flagging attack after two discouraging performances so far. Dortmund was fortunate to beat Cologne 1-0 in its opening league game, then followed up with a 1-1 draw in Bochum. Heidenheim lost both games so far. Dortmund also played a promoted team in the third round last season, when Füllkrug’s Bremen staged a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down in the 89th minute to win 3-2.

FRANCE

Still unbeaten, Marseille travels to Nantes, which remains winless after three league matches. Joaquin Correa could make his debut for Marseille after joining on loan from Inter Milan as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. Marseille is level on points with leader Monaco, but second on goal difference. Nantes will be without several injured players including first-choice goalkeeper Alban Lafont and center-back Nathan Zeze, who is expected to miss several weeks following an acute appendicitis.

