MATCHDAY: Galatasaray favored for return to Champions League. Tottenham-Fulham in League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Three places in the Champions League group stage…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Three places in the Champions League group stage will be decided when the qualifying playoff round resumes with second-leg-games. Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray is favored to return for the first time since 2019. The Turkish champion leaned on talismanic forward Mauro Icardi in taking a 3-2 lead against Molde from the first leg in Norway last Wednesday. Panathinaikos, a European Cup finalist in 1971, hosts Braga after improving its chances with a stoppage-time goal in a 2-1 loss in Portugal. Young Boys of Switzerland hosts Maccabi Haifa after a 0-0 draw in Israel. Three more playoffs are decided Wednesday and the groups are drawn Thursday in Monaco.

ENGLAND

There are 19 matches in the second round of the English League Cup, the stage of the competition where Premier League teams with no European involvement enter. The standout match is an all-Premier League contest between London rivals Fulham and Tottenham. Wolverhampton and Luton play at home against lower-league opponents in Blackpool and Gillingham, respectively, while Bournemouth heads to Swansea and Crystal Palace visits Plymouth. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, plays at home against Bradford. The rest of the second-round games are played on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.