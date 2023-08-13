Marlins and Yankees meet to determine series winner

New York Yankees (60-57, fifth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-57, third in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

New York Yankees (60-57, fifth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-57, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (5-4, 2.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -131, Marlins +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami is 35-25 in home games and 61-57 overall. The Marlins have gone 26-10 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 60-57 record overall and a 25-29 record on the road. The Yankees have hit 161 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 28 home runs while slugging .495. Josh Bell is 12-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has a .271 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-34 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.45 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (calf), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

