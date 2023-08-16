Man City wins UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla in a penalty shootout

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Manchester City marked its first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla 5-4 in…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Manchester City marked its first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday to add another piece of silverware to its vast haul under manager Pep Guardiola.

After a 1-1 draw in regulation time and then nine successful spot kicks in the shootout, Nemanja Gudelj struck his attempt against the crossbar to hand City victory inside Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis.

It was a 15th trophy won by City in Guardiola’s reign that started in 2016 and made up for the loss to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the Community Shield 10 days ago.

The Super Cup is an annual match between last season’s winners of the Champions League (City) and Europa League (Sevilla).

Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering header gave Sevilla the lead in the 25th minute of a match played in stifling heat and humidity in Athens.

City equalized through a header by winger Cole Palmer in the 63rd.

