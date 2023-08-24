Man City signs Belgium winger Jérémy Doku for $70M to strengthen attacking options

Manchester City strengthened its attacking options by signing Belgium winger Jérémy Doku from French club Rennes for 65 million euros…

Manchester City strengthened its attacking options by signing Belgium winger Jérémy Doku from French club Rennes for 65 million euros ($70 million) on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Doku, who has agreed to a five-year deal, became the English and European champions’ third signing of the summer transfer window after defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family,” Doku said. “I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these world-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.”

Doku is a like-for-like replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who was sold to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli last month.

The departure of Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, who left on a free transfer and joined Barcelona, removed two of City’s most prolific scorers behind Erling Haaland while playmaker Kevin De Bruyne — Doku’s teammate for Belgium — might miss the rest of 2023 because of a hamstring injury.

City has also been linked with signing another central attacking midfielder in the final days of the transfer window.

Doku is a fast and skilful winger who has played for Rennes since 2020, when he joined from Anderlecht, and is regarded as a highly talented if inconsistent player. He can play on both wings and might end up being an impact substitute, a role he typically has with Belgium’s national team.

He played at the European Championship in 2021 and at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain said of Doku. “I honestly believe working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him develop into a world-class attacking talent.”

