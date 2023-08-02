AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .307; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .305; Tucker,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .307; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .305; Tucker, Houston, .300; Merrifield, Toronto, .296; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288; N.Lowe, Texas, .287; Turner, Boston, .286.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; A.García, Texas, 78; Kwan, Cleveland, 70; N.Lowe, Texas, 70; Robert Jr., Chicago, 70; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; Jung, Texas, 66; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 65.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Tucker, Houston, 74; Turner, Boston, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Suárez, Seattle, 69; Bregman, Houston, 69; Semien, Texas, 68.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 125; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 123; Kwan, Cleveland, 119; N.Lowe, Texas, 119; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 117; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 115; Jung, Texas, 113; Yoshida, Boston, 113.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; Tucker, Houston, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; T.France, Seattle, 26; Kwan, Cleveland, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; A.García, Texas, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Jung, Texas, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Santander, Baltimore, 19.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 30; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Merrifield, Toronto, 21; Tucker, Houston, 20; Volpe, New York, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 10-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Kikuchi, Toronto, 9-3; Dunning, Texas, 9-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.64; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.88; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.07; Gausman, Toronto, 3.10; Dunning, Texas, 3.14; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Berríos, Toronto, 3.32; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 171; P.López, Minnesota, 165; Cole, New York, 157; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 156; Ryan, Minnesota, 152; L.Castillo, Seattle, 149; Cease, Chicago, 144; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; F.Valdez, Houston, 141; Giolito, Los Angeles, 138.

